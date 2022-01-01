Cake in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cake
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Fried Cheese Cake
|$5.00
|Cheese Cake
|$4.00
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Kid Cakes
|$6.29
|Elvis Cakes
|$6.29
|Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
|$11.89
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Crab Cakes
|$26.00
Roasted Corn Salad, Avocado Sauce
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Kid Cakes
|$6.29
|Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
|$11.89
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
|Kids Choc Chip Cakes
|$6.29
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Thai Fish Cakes
|$12.99
(6 pcs.) Fish paste mixed with green beans and curry paste, served with cucumber sauce
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix
|Jamaican Rum Cake (Black Cake)
|$9.00
Lylo Swim Club
400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$12.00
ponzu sauce, jalapeno
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Mother's Day Cake
Yellow Buttermilk-Vanilla Cake, White Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream, Raspberry Rose Compote and piped flower decor.
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
|Mini Vanilla Sprinkle Cake
|$6.75
Yellow cake, red and green white chocolate vanilla buttercream, holiday decor
|Marble Drip Cake
Marbled yellow vanilla cake and chocolate cake, milk chocolate buttercream inside and vanilla white chocolate buttercream on the outside, chocolate drip, piped border and sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini
|$3.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
|Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake
|$6.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.99
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Pancake Side 1 Cake
|$4.50
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Cake Slice
|$7.88
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Lemincello Cake
|$10.50
|Almond Cake
|$10.50
|NY Cheese Cake
|$10.00
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Pound Cake
|$2.00
|Lousiana Crunch Cake
|$2.00
|Cheese Coffee Cake
|$2.00
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.99
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|GRA Peeps Party Cake
|$1.95
|6pk Baby Cakes
|$6.75
Assortment of our babycakes
|Baby Cakes
|$1.25
Single bites of our signature cupcakes
Breakfast Bitch AZ
222 e Portland St, Phoenix
|Vegan Cakes
|$13.00
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries.
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Corn Cake
|$9.95
(8) House batter-fried sweet corn served with sweet and sour sauce
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$16.00
Crab Cake on wild lemon arugula, topped with tempura shallots and served with remoulade sauce.
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Broccoli & Cauliflower Breakfast Cakes
|$14.50
2 eggs / pesto sauce / portobello mushrooms / sliced tomatoes / fresh mozzarella cheese / broccoli & cauliflower cakes
PHX
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel