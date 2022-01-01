Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve cake

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Cake$5.00
Cheese Cake$4.00
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Cakes$6.29
Elvis Cakes$6.29
Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$11.89
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Scramble - Camelback
Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$26.00
Roasted Corn Salad, Avocado Sauce
More about The Gladly
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cakes$6.29
Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$11.89
Griddled with cinnamon butter & topped with cream cheese frosting
Kids Choc Chip Cakes$6.29
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Butter Cake$4.00
More about Fame Caffe
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Fish Cakes$12.99
(6 pcs.) Fish paste mixed with green beans and curry paste, served with cucumber sauce
More about Thai E-San
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake BLT$25.00
More about Buck &Rider
Consumer pic

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jamaican Rum Cake (Black Cake)$9.00
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$12.00
ponzu sauce, jalapeno
More about Lylo Swim Club
Item pic

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mother's Day Cake
Yellow Buttermilk-Vanilla Cake, White Chocolate Vanilla Buttercream, Raspberry Rose Compote and piped flower decor.
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Mini Vanilla Sprinkle Cake$6.75
Yellow cake, red and green white chocolate vanilla buttercream, holiday decor
Marble Drip Cake
Marbled yellow vanilla cake and chocolate cake, milk chocolate buttercream inside and vanilla white chocolate buttercream on the outside, chocolate drip, piped border and sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
More about LGO Cake Shop
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini$3.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake$6.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
Red Velvet Cake$6.99
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Side 1 Cake$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Slice$7.88
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemincello Cake$10.50
Almond Cake$10.50
NY Cheese Cake$10.00
More about Mancuso's
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pound Cake$2.00
Lousiana Crunch Cake$2.00
Cheese Coffee Cake$2.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.99
More about Lookout Tavern
6pk Baby Cakes image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRA Peeps Party Cake$1.95
6pk Baby Cakes$6.75
Assortment of our babycakes
Baby Cakes$1.25
Single bites of our signature cupcakes
More about LGO Grocery
32 Shea image

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.50
More about 32 Shea
Item pic

 

Breakfast Bitch AZ

222 e Portland St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Cakes$13.00
Fluffy pancakes naturally sweetened with vanilla protein and topped with berries.
More about Breakfast Bitch AZ
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Side 1 Cake$4.50
More about Breakfast Club
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Cake$9.95
(8) House batter-fried sweet corn served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Superstition Meadery image

 

Superstition Meadery

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$16.00
Crab Cake on wild lemon arugula, topped with tempura shallots and served with remoulade sauce.
More about Superstition Meadery
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Broccoli & Cauliflower Breakfast Cakes$14.50
2 eggs / pesto sauce / portobello mushrooms / sliced tomatoes / fresh mozzarella cheese / broccoli & cauliflower cakes
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel
More about PHX

