Carne asada in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve carne asada
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.99
Carne Asada cooked with our special seasonings and pico de gallo, served on top of fries and topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$8.49
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Carne Asada
|$4.00
fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Side Carne Asada
|$3.00
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
Steak with onion, cilantro and salsa ranchera.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.00
Marinated steak, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Side de Carne Asada
|$6.75
Side of Grilled Steak (Carne Asada)
|Ensalada de Carne Asada
|$13.95
Grilled steak salad served with in house "cipote" dressing
|Nachos de Carne Asada
|$11.95
Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.95
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$13.95
|Shrimp and Carne Asada
|$13.95
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada SLICE
|$4.00
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
|18" You Gotta Carne Asada
|$27.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro and Cotija.
|12" You Got A Carne Asada
|$15.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada French Fries
|$12.95
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
|$3.69
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$8.99
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.25
|Vegan Beyond Impossible Carne Asada Fries
|$17.50
|Beyond Carne Asada tacos
|$16.50
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|CARNE ASADA TOTS
|$15.00
Tots topped with Grilled Steak + Queso Sauce + Chipotle Aioli + Jalapenos + Cotija Cheese
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|KF Carne Asada Spicy Breakfast Bowl
|$17.00
America's Taco Shop
2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix
|Originales Carne Asada Burrito
|$7.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.