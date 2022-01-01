Carne asada in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$12.99
Carne Asada cooked with our special seasonings and pico de gallo, served on top of fries and topped with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Carne Asada Burrito$8.49
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$4.00
fire roasted salsa, cabbage, cilantro, onion
More about Joyride Central
Item pic

 

Chubasco Tacos

922 N 6th st., phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$4.00
More about Chubasco Tacos
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Side Carne Asada$3.00
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
Steak with onion, cilantro and salsa ranchera.
Carne Asada Burrito$11.00
Marinated steak, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side de Carne Asada$6.75
Side of Grilled Steak (Carne Asada)
Ensalada de Carne Asada$13.95
Grilled steak salad served with in house "cipote" dressing
Nachos de Carne Asada$11.95
Carne Asada Nachos served with grilled steak, melted cheese, beans, jalapeños,
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
Carne Asada Tacos$13.95
Shrimp and Carne Asada$13.95
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada SLICE$4.00
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
18" You Gotta Carne Asada$27.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro and Cotija.
12" You Got A Carne Asada$15.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada French Fries$12.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Item pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$3.69
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$8.99
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese
More about The Original La Canasta
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$14.25
Vegan Beyond Impossible Carne Asada Fries$17.50
Beyond Carne Asada tacos$16.50
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Ribeye$72.00
More about Vecina
Item pic

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA TOTS$15.00
Tots topped with Grilled Steak + Queso Sauce + Chipotle Aioli + Jalapenos + Cotija Cheese
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KF Carne Asada Spicy Breakfast Bowl$17.00
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
America's Taco Shop image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

America's Taco Shop

2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (3511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Originales Carne Asada Burrito$7.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
More about America's Taco Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Los Cuatro Nietos

701 E Mohave st, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Plato$18.99
More about Los Cuatro Nietos
Item pic

 

Rosita's Place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blandito Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne Asada Burro$9.25
More about Rosita's Place

