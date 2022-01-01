Carne asada burritos in Phoenix
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$8.49
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese
Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club
922 N 6th st., phoenix
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$16.00
This 1.5 pounder is stuffed with fries, monterey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, crema, salsa aguacate, queso fresco and pickled onions
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.00
Marinated steak, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.95
The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$8.99
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese
Lola's Tacos - Phoenix, AZ
880 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix
|Burrito Carne Asada, Eggs & Potato
|$9.99