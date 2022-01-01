Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$8.49
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with refried beans lettuce and cheese
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Banner pic

 

Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club

922 N 6th st., phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$16.00
This 1.5 pounder is stuffed with fries, monterey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, crema, salsa aguacate, queso fresco and pickled onions
More about Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
Marinated steak, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
More about Sam's Diner To Go
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$8.99
Carne Asada cooked on the grill with pico de gallo, served inside a flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese
More about The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
Banner pic

 

Lola's Tacos - Phoenix, AZ

880 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Carne Asada, Eggs & Potato$9.99
More about Lola's Tacos - Phoenix, AZ

Map

Map

