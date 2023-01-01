Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Steak with onion, cilantro and salsa ranchera.
More about Crescent Ballroom
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada ST Taco Ala$4.50
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
Item pic

 

El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd

4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$2.95
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140

1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Carne Asada (steak) TACOS$12.00
8 oz Grilled steak topped w/ onion & cilantro on a corn tortilla. Side of green & red salsa.
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Carne Asada y Papas Tacos$15.99
Carne Asada Tacos$15.75
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA TACO$6.00
skirt steak | chipotle salsa | grilled onion | cilantro
More about REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.00
More about The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem
Item pic

 

Rositas place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blandito Carne Asada Taco$5.00
soft carne asada taco on a corn tortilla with a side of guacamole
Carne Asada tacos Combo$14.00
two carne asada tacos on a corn tortilla served with rice and beans and a side of guacamole
More about Rositas place

