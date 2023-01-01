Carne asada tacos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Steak with onion, cilantro and salsa ranchera.
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada ST Taco Ala
|$4.50
More about El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
El Taco Santo - Ahwatukee - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd
4025 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Taco (Steak)
|$2.95
Sonoran Style grilled prime steak. Seasoned with salt and pepper
More about Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
Tacos Chisco Bar and Grill - 1820 W northern ave suite 140
1820 W northern ave suite 140, glendale
|3 Carne Asada (steak) TACOS
|$12.00
8 oz Grilled steak topped w/ onion & cilantro on a corn tortilla. Side of green & red salsa.
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Vegan Carne Asada y Papas Tacos
|$15.99
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.75
More about REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
TACOS
REVOLU modern taqueria and bar - - 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 - 602-675-1182
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$6.00
skirt steak | chipotle salsa | grilled onion | cilantro
More about The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem
The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$2.00