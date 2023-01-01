Carrot cake in Phoenix
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Carrot Cake
|$0.00
Crushed pineapple, shredded carrots, toasted walnuts, cream cheese buttercream
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Walter Studios - 747 West Roosevelt Street
747 West Roosevelt Street, Phoenix
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Allergies: nuts, coconut, gluten, dairy
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Carrot Cake
|$6.99
Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds
|Carrot Cake | Mini
|$3.99
Fresh carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, raisins, and toasted almonds
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$5.25
Carrot cake, whipped cream cheese buttercream