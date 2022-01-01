Chai lattes in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chai lattes
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Chai Latte
|$5.89
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|$5.40
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Full bodied black tea, with aromatic spices, served as a rich and milky, deeply colored, bold flavored drink with espresso.
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Chai Latte
|$4.99
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|$5.40
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Chai Latte
|$3.00
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.50
Traditional Indian-spiced sweet tea steamed with milk.
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00