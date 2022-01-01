Cheeseburgers in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|*CHEESEBURGER
|$15.75
100% angus beef [half-pound], sharp cheddar, chipotle mayo, yellow onion, tomato, romaine, buttermilk bun, side kennebec french fries, house pickle
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Wood Grilled Double Cheeseburger*
|$7.50
Double Burger Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
|Wood Grilled Cheeseburger*
|$5.50
Burger Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|A.O.B. Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Smashed LGO Reserve Angus Beef, smoked Beecher's cheddar, crispy shallots
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$6.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, tender belly bacon, and Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|The Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.95
melted white cheddar, green leaf lettuce, sliced sweet onion, tomato, roasted garlic aioli and dijon mustard served on a brioche roll
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ingo's Tasty Food
4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix
|Cheeseburger
|$9.75
grass fed beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle.
All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$8.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Cheeseburger Slider Family Feast (Feeds 4-6)
|$30.99
Family Bundle includes 8 cheeseburger sliders, a large side of fries, and a large house salad with dressing of choice. Salad includes mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and carrot strings.
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2)
|$5.99
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$12.50
fresh ground beef • american cheese
• grilled onion • 1000 island
Philly's on Warner
4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix
|CHEESEBURGER
|$12.79
Charbroiled with choice of cheese
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Windsor Churn
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Kids Cheeseburger Slider
|$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, applewood smoked bacon & Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun (Impossible Burger +$2)
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Ooey Gooey Cheeseburger
|$15.00
double smashed with onions, muenster, american, lettuce, tomato pickle, chef's sauce
|Ooey Gooey Cheeseburger
|$15.00
double smashed with onions, muenster, american, lettuce, tomato pickle, fried egg, chef's sauce
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Kid's cheeseburger with a fruit cup and a side choice