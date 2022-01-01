Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Cheeseburger (togo)$7.50
More about Little O's
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*CHEESEBURGER$15.75
100% angus beef [half-pound], sharp cheddar, chipotle mayo, yellow onion, tomato, romaine, buttermilk bun, side kennebec french fries, house pickle
More about Fame Caffe
Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood Grilled Double Cheeseburger*$7.50
Double Burger Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce
Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
Wood Grilled Cheeseburger*$5.50
Burger Patty, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce
More about Eat Up Drive In
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
A.O.B. Cheeseburger$16.00
Smashed LGO Reserve Angus Beef, smoked Beecher's cheddar, crispy shallots
More about Buck &Rider
Cheeseburger Slider image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Slider$6.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, tender belly bacon, and Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun. (Impossible Burger +$2)
More about Windsor
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Classic Cheeseburger$11.95
melted white cheddar, green leaf lettuce, sliced sweet onion, tomato, roasted garlic aioli and dijon mustard served on a brioche roll
More about Edgemont
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheeseburger$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Cheeseburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$9.75
grass fed beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing, pickle.
All burgers cooked pink medium unless otherwise specified.
Kid Cheeseburger$8.50
More about Ingo's Tasty Food
f09a0eae-f67b-4400-bbb3-d7a38faace64 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Slider Family Feast (Feeds 4-6)$30.99
Family Bundle includes 8 cheeseburger sliders, a large side of fries, and a large house salad with dressing of choice. Salad includes mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and carrot strings.
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders (2)$5.99
Cheeseburger Sliders$12.50
fresh ground beef • american cheese
• grilled onion • 1000 island
More about Lookout Tavern
Philly's on Warner image

 

Philly's on Warner

4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$12.79
Charbroiled with choice of cheese
More about Philly's on Warner
Cheeseburger image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$6.00
Served with Fruit & Your Choice of Side
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, applewood smoked bacon & Windsor steak sauce on a brioche bun (Impossible Burger +$2)
More about Windsor Churn
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheeseburger$5.50
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ooey Gooey Cheeseburger$15.00
double smashed with onions, muenster, american, lettuce, tomato pickle, chef's sauce
Ooey Gooey Cheeseburger$15.00
double smashed with onions, muenster, american, lettuce, tomato pickle, fried egg, chef's sauce
More about Match Market
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheeseburger$8.00
Kid's cheeseburger with a fruit cup and a side choice
More about The Tennessee Grill
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KF Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

