Cheesecake in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cheesecake
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
Homemade Lemon Cheesecake
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$7.79
Cheesecake with Caramel and Cookie Crust. Served with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Desert Donuts
3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|$3.50
Dipped in our one of a kind blueberry cheesecake icing and then topped with graham cracker and cream cheese frosting. Better than actual cheesecake!
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.50
Dipped in strawberry icing, topped with graham cracker, and cream cheese this will surely satisfy your sweet tooth.
|Raspberry cheesecake
|$3.50
Real cream cheese icing sptinkled with graham cracker and topped with a scoop of raspberry.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
The Kolache Cafe
4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
|Apricot & Cheesecake
|$1.98
|Lemon & Cheesecake
|$1.98
Lemon & Cheesecake - Why make lemon even better you ask? Because we can! Enjoy!
|Blueberry & Cheesecake
|$1.98
A cheesecake that fits in the palm of your hand. This is an amazing treat after a perfect lunch, dinner or even breakfast! Why not? Enjoy one of our favorite kolaches!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Key Lime Cheesecake Slice
|$6.29
Variety changes. Place place your order first then call to inquire what cheesecakes we have today!
|NY Cheesecake Slice
|$4.99
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.29
Variety changes. Place place your order first then call to inquire what cheesecakes we have today!
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Cheesecake
|$6.99
Made with our own whipped cream cheese
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Creme Brulee Cheesecake
|$11.00
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Slice
|$6.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Homemade Cheesecake
|$7.00