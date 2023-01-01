Cheesy bread in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cheesy bread
By the Bucket
41111 N. Daisy Mountain Dr, Anthem
|Cheesy Bread
|$6.95
Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese
Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix
|Garlic Cheesy Bread
|$8.00
Comes with a side of marinara
Streets of New York 2
7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix
|Cheesy Pasion Bread
|$6.00
Federal Pizza -
5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$9.50
Hot Garlicky Focaccia Bread, House Cheese Blend, Arrabiatta Sauce