Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Item pic

 

By the Bucket

41111 N. Daisy Mountain Dr, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Bread$6.95
Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese
More about By the Bucket
4dc7f708-2511-4221-b6c0-71c3d6d51248 image

 

Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee

4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheesy Bread$8.00
Comes with a side of marinara
More about Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
Consumer pic

 

Streets of New York 2

7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Pasion Bread$6.00
More about Streets of New York 2
Item pic

 

Federal Pizza -

5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.50
Hot Garlicky Focaccia Bread, House Cheese Blend, Arrabiatta Sauce
More about Federal Pizza -
Consumer pic

 

Artichoke Basille 16th st

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.60
More about Artichoke Basille 16th st

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Turkey Burgers

Seaweed Salad

Crepes

Lasagna

Spaghetti

Mozzarella Sticks

Filet Mignon

Banana Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston