Chef salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chef salad
Original Geno’s
2211 West Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Chef Salad
|$7.99
Ham, Turkey, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Chompie's - Phoenix
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Karl's Chef Salad
|$13.99
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, diced tomato, diced red onion, and chopped cucumber served over fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressin