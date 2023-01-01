Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chef salad

Original Geno’s

2211 West Camelback Road, Phoenix

Chef Salad$7.99
Ham, Turkey, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Cheddar
Chompie's - Phoenix

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

Karl's Chef Salad$13.99
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, diced tomato, diced red onion, and chopped cucumber served over fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressin
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

Chef Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce, sliced ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing.
