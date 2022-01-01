Chicken burritos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Green Chili Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo
Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club
922 N 6th st., phoenix
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$16.00
This 1.5 pounder is stuffed with fries, monterey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, crema, salsa aguacate, queso fresco and pickled onions
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Family Special ( 2 Pastor Burritos, 2 Carnitas Burritos, 10 Chicken Tacos, 2 Lrg Drinks)
|$49.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Pacific Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Marinated chicken breast, jalapeno crema slaw, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$9.95
Chicken Tinga, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito
|$14.00