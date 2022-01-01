Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Chicken Burrito$14.00
Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo
More about Joyride Central
Banner pic

 

Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club

922 N 6th st., phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Burrito$16.00
This 1.5 pounder is stuffed with fries, monterey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, crema, salsa aguacate, queso fresco and pickled onions
More about Chubasco Tacos - Killer Whale Sex Club
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Special ( 2 Pastor Burritos, 2 Carnitas Burritos, 10 Chicken Tacos, 2 Lrg Drinks)$49.99
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Pacific Chicken Burrito$12.00
Marinated chicken breast, jalapeno crema slaw, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo
More about Crescent Ballroom
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Burrito$9.95
Chicken Tinga, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork - Deer Valley

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Burrito$10.99
More about Pork on a Fork - Deer Valley

