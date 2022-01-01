Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - Camelback
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Asian Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Hot Chocolate

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Shrimp Tempura

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston