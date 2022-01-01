Chicken caesar salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Scramble - Camelback
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.49
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken