Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken$15.99
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Sandwich$12.25
tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills

18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$16.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken$6.00
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
LGO Grocery image

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Curry Chicken Salad$8.00
More about LGO Grocery
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$13.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

 

Marigold Maison | PV

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$22.00
More about Marigold Maison | PV

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Sliders

White Pizza

Avocado Rolls

Carne Asada

Prosciutto

Stew

Corn Dogs

Chai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (996 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston