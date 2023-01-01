Chicken fajitas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|Fajita Trio (Shrimp, Chicken and Steak)
|$23.95
Steak, Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas served with rice, beans and CHOICE OF two handmade corn tortillas or ONE PUPUSA
More about Wilderness DTPHX - 201 E Roosevelt St
Wilderness DTPHX - 201 E Roosevelt St
201 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, onion, mixed cheese. Served with chipotle mayo, fire-roasted corn guacamole, and Wilderness hot sauce