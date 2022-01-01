Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Banner pic

 

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$11.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Artisan Baguette
More about Nello's Pizza
Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
More about Osteria Mia
Dapper & Stout Uptown image

 

Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN$9.99
Italian breaded chicken breast, garlic-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported provolone & parmesan cheeses. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Parmigiana— Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, Pasta of the day, and vegetables
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Parmigiana—Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, with seasonal vegetables and creamy risotto or penne marinara
More about Mancuso's
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$15.50
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Bruschetta

Burritos

Squid

Prosciutto

Avocado Toast

Squid Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston