Chicken parmesan in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Artisan Baguette
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.00
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$9.99
Italian breaded chicken breast, garlic-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported provolone & parmesan cheeses. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
Parmigiana— Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, Pasta of the day, and vegetables
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
Parmigiana—Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, with seasonal vegetables and creamy risotto or penne marinara