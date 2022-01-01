Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken pasta

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House - Norterra

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
SW Chicken Pasta$16.00
More about State 48 Rock House - Norterra
Consumer pic

 

Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd Suite 40-1365, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm Pasta$18.00
Cheesy Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast served on Spaghetti with Homemade Cooked Tomato Sauce, Topped with Parsley, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano Cheese.
More about Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rose Chicken Pasta$18.99
More about Lookout Tavern
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Pasta$14.29
Crispy chicken tenders with spiral mac noodles in a chipotle cream sauce, el jefe wing sauce with bacon & green onions
More about The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray
Consumer pic

 

Artichoke Basille 16th st

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm Pasta$17.00
More about Artichoke Basille 16th st

