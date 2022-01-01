Chicken pasta in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken pasta
State 48 Rock House - Norterra
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|SW Chicken Pasta
|$16.00
Artichoke Pizza - Desert Ridge
21001 N. Tatum Blvd Suite 40-1365, Phoenix
|Chicken Parm Pasta
|$18.00
Cheesy Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast served on Spaghetti with Homemade Cooked Tomato Sauce, Topped with Parsley, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano Cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Rose Chicken Pasta
|$18.99
The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Pasta
|$14.29
Crispy chicken tenders with spiral mac noodles in a chipotle cream sauce, el jefe wing sauce with bacon & green onions