Chicken pot pies in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|FRIED CHICKEN POT PIE
|$15.50
Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$15.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.