Chicken pot pies in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN POT PIE$15.50
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Consumer pic

 

Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills

18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
Item pic

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$2.50
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma's Homemade Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Homemade Chicken pot pie made fresh daily, while supplies last.
More about The Tennessee Grill & Bar - Anthem

