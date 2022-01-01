Chicken salad in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - Camelback
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$14.75
romaine, danish blue cheese, thick-cut bacon, one boiled farm egg, avocado, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, house ranch
More about Fame Caffe
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)$17.25
More about Pork on a Fork
Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Noodle Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Lylo Swim Club
Item pic

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Arcadia
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Full$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Salad$12.75
More about Breakfast Club
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Chicken Salad
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Chopped Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$15.00
Blue cheese, romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onions, bacon, roasted corn, toasted almonds, with basil dressing
More about Mancuso's
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Guacamole Salad$5.00
Asian Chicken Salad$6.00
Hoisin Chicken, Hearty Greens, Snap Pea, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Matchstick carrot, brown rice, cashew, sesame cilantro dressing.
More about Outlier Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
Blackened Chicken Alfredo W/ Side Salad$16.50
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Open Face Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
shredded all-natural rotisserie chicken and apples on Noble Bread
1/2 Chicken Salad$7.00
Evil Princess Thai Chicken Salad$13.00
fresh greens, minced white meat chicken, lemon grass, peanuts, cilantro, red onions - yum!
More about LGO Grocery
Philly's on Warner image

 

Philly's on Warner

4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.89
Mixed greens, chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, twin cheeses & avacado
More about Philly's on Warner
e6cbfce9-15c0-415d-8b7d-d21a328ae894 image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Chopped Chicken Salad$11.50
Mix greens lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecans, avocado, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, chopped bacon, mix cheeses and a side of Ranch
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Central
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Pork on a Fork
Item pic

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.50
Chopped Chicken Salad$11.50
Mix greens lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecans, avocado, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, chopped bacon, mix cheeses and a side of Ranch
More about The Bread and Honey House
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)$13.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in Mint-Yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, cabbage mix, cilantro, sesame seeds, wontons, and ginger dressing
BBQ-Chicken Salad$16.00
Smoked BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, and tortilla chips
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
More about The Tennessee Grill
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy

