Chicken salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken salad
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.89
Grilled chicken, romaine tossed with Caesar dressing topped with house croutons & Parmesan cheese
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
|$14.75
romaine, danish blue cheese, thick-cut bacon, one boiled farm egg, avocado, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, house ranch
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)
|$17.25
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)
|$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Caesar Chicken Salad
|$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Full
|$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
|Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap, with a side of potato chips.
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Chicken Club Salad
|$12.75
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
|Chicken Salad
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Blue cheese, romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onions, bacon, roasted corn, toasted almonds, with basil dressing
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Chicken & Guacamole Salad
|$5.00
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Hoisin Chicken, Hearty Greens, Snap Pea, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Matchstick carrot, brown rice, cashew, sesame cilantro dressing.
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo W/ Side Salad
|$16.50
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Open Face Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
shredded all-natural rotisserie chicken and apples on Noble Bread
|1/2 Chicken Salad
|$7.00
|Evil Princess Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.00
fresh greens, minced white meat chicken, lemon grass, peanuts, cilantro, red onions - yum!
Philly's on Warner
4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.89
Mixed greens, chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, twin cheeses & avacado
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Mix greens lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecans, avocado, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, chopped bacon, mix cheeses and a side of Ranch
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.49
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.50
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Mix greens lettuce, chopped tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecans, avocado, hard boiled egg, sliced chicken, chopped bacon, mix cheeses and a side of Ranch
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
|$13.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in Mint-Yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, cabbage mix, cilantro, sesame seeds, wontons, and ginger dressing
|BBQ-Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Smoked BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, and tortilla chips
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.