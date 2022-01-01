Chicken sandwiches in Phoenix

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Monroe's Hot Chicken

45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Monroe's Hot Chicken
State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.50
More about State 48 Rock House
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pickle Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Pickle Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Butter-Toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$13.50
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
• cheddar cheese • shredded lettuce •
pickles
More about Lookout Tavern
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ancho Lime Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Ancho-lime marinated chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun
More about Goldwater's
Philly's on Warner image

 

Philly's on Warner

4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.49
Grilled chicken on grilled sourdough with mayo, swiss, tomato, bacon & avacado
More about Philly's on Warner
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Pork on a Fork
Muse & Market image

 

Muse & Market

4602 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (8 reviews)
Takeout
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun
More about Muse & Market
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe

