Chicken sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Monroe's Hot Chicken
45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
State 48 Rock House
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Pickle Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Pickle Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Butter-Toasted Brioche Bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
• cheddar cheese • shredded lettuce •
pickles
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Ancho Lime Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Ancho-lime marinated chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun
Philly's on Warner
4855 E Warner Rd #A31, Phoenix
|CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.49
Grilled chicken on grilled sourdough with mayo, swiss, tomato, bacon & avacado
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Muse & Market
4602 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
crispy Korean fried chicken. sweet chili sauce. kimchi cabbage slaw. fresh cucumber. gochujang aioli. cilantro. scallions. toasted house sesame pretzel bun
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.