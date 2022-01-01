Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken soup

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup - Chicken Stracciatella$7.00
Soup - Verde Chicken Pozole$7.00
More about Nello's Pizza
Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Veggie Soup$0.00
Celery, carrot, onion, cremini, potato
More about Eat Up Drive In
Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX - 4971 N. 7TH AVENUE

4971 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Wash Ranch Pho Ga (Chicken soup)$19.00
Housemade 12-hour broth, Two-Wash Ranch chicken breast, vermicelli noodles, scallions, fried shallots. served with fresh bean sprouts, holy basil, cilantro, lime & jalepeño. (gluten free)
More about Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX - 4971 N. 7TH AVENUE
Rosita's Place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup$8.00
More about Rosita's Place

