Chicken soup in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken soup
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Soup - Chicken Stracciatella
|$7.00
|Soup - Verde Chicken Pozole
|$7.00
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Chicken & Veggie Soup
|$0.00
Celery, carrot, onion, cremini, potato
Belly Kitchen & Bar - PHX - 4971 N. 7TH AVENUE
4971 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix
|Two Wash Ranch Pho Ga (Chicken soup)
|$19.00
Housemade 12-hour broth, Two-Wash Ranch chicken breast, vermicelli noodles, scallions, fried shallots. served with fresh bean sprouts, holy basil, cilantro, lime & jalepeño. (gluten free)