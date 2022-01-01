Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken tenders

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adult Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about State 48 Rock House
Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Tenders (togo)$7.50
More about Little O's
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Chicken Tenders and Fries$12.99
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Fingers$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Strips Platter$13.99
Premium chicken tenders fried crisp to a golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Chipotle Ranch dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Yolk Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Munchkin Chicken Strips$6.95
2 chicken strips with French fries
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chicken Strips$5.00
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Crispy Chicken Fingers image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Family Feast (Feeds 4-6)$25.99
Family Bundle includes 8 chicken tenders, a large side of fries, and a large house salad with dressing of choice. Salad includes mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and carrot strings.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Crispy Chicken Fingers$12.99
crispy chicken tenders • served with fries
and side of ranch or bbq sauce
More about Lookout Tavern
Homestyle Chicken Tenders image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homestyle Chicken Tenders$11.95
Served with peppercorn ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$9.00
More about Match Market
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kiddie Chicken Fingers$5.99
More about Pork on a Fork
Item pic

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
2-3 Crispy Chicken Fingers served with a fruit cup and a side choice
Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips$14.00
More about The Tennessee Grill

