Chicken tenders in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken tenders
State 48 Rock House
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Adult Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$12.99
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Strips Platter
|$13.99
Premium chicken tenders fried crisp to a golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, and Chipotle Ranch dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Munchkin Chicken Strips
|$6.95
2 chicken strips with French fries
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Side Chicken Strips
|$5.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Chicken Tender Family Feast (Feeds 4-6)
|$25.99
Family Bundle includes 8 chicken tenders, a large side of fries, and a large house salad with dressing of choice. Salad includes mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, and carrot strings.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
crispy chicken tenders • served with fries
and side of ranch or bbq sauce
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Homestyle Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
Served with peppercorn ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces.
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries