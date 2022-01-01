Chicken teriyaki in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$11.50
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.50
EZBACHI #3
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
|SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$17.99
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$14.99
Sautéed chicken breast grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice. Can add Udon noodles for $2 extra.
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$17.99
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$14.99
Sautéed chicken breast grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice. Can add Udon noodles for $2 extra.
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN BREAST
|$17.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki
1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.95
Trapper's Sushi
2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix
|*Teriyaki Chicken
|$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs served with Trapper’s special recipe teriyaki sauce.
|GF - Teriyaki Chicken
|$16.00
Grilled chicken thighs with
gluten-free teriyaki sauce.