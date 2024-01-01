Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Caroun Restaurant

18425 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka$17.99
Three deliciously marinated chicken skewers cooked over charcoal. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions. Includes yellow rice and a warm pita.
Chicken Tikka Skewer$4.99
More about Caroun Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N. 32ND ST., Union Hills

18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)$15.50
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$15.50
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$16.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N. 32ND ST., Union Hills
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)$13.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in Mint-Yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$13.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$15.50
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

 

Marigold Maison | PV

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka$24.00
More about Marigold Maison | PV

