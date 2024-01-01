Chicken tikka in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Caroun Restaurant
18425 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Tikka
|$17.99
Three deliciously marinated chicken skewers cooked over charcoal. Served on a bed of parsley with a side of onions. Includes yellow rice and a warm pita.
|Chicken Tikka Skewer
|$4.99
Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N. 32ND ST., Union Hills
18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
|$15.50
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$15.50
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$16.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
|$13.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in Mint-Yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$13.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$15.50
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.