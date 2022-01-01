Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles$14.00
sunny-side up egg, chicken, corn tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, asadero, queso fresco, salsa verde, fire-roasted salsa
More about Joyride Central
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about Over Easy
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*CHILAQUILES$11.75
two farm eggs sunny side up, cotija, corn tortilla chips topped with red chilaquiles salsa, menonita sour cream, red onion, flax seeds
More about Fame Caffe
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about Over Easy
Chilaquiles image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Chilaquiles image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your choice(Don't forget to add protein)
More about The Bread and Honey House
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Rojos$13.00
2 eggs any style / corn tortilla chips / homemade ranchero sauce / cilantro / avocado relish / cotija cheese
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

