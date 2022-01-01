Chilaquiles in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Joyride Central
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Sidewalk Surfer Chilaquiles
|$14.00
sunny-side up egg, chicken, corn tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, asadero, queso fresco, salsa verde, fire-roasted salsa
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about Fame Caffe
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|*CHILAQUILES
|$11.75
two farm eggs sunny side up, cotija, corn tortilla chips topped with red chilaquiles salsa, menonita sour cream, red onion, flax seeds
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your choice(Don't forget to add protein)
More about Over Easy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion