Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chili

Welcome Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Fries$13.00
House veggie chili topped with pimento cheese and diced onion over crispy shoestring fries
Bowl of Chili$9.00
House veggie chili topped with pimento cheese and diced onions
More about Welcome Diner
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Burrito$7.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hatch Green Chili Queso$8.00
monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper, pico gringo
Green Chili Chicken Burrito$14.00
Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo
More about Joyride Central
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Poppers$10.59
6 Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese, served with Housemade Serrano Jelly
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Pork & Grits$13.00
hatch green chile sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg
More about Over Easy
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Oil$1.50
Wet Chili Sambal
Dry Chili
More about Thai E-San
Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Chili
Sour Cream, Cheddar, Chives
Vegan Chili
Onions, Celery, Carrots, Poblano Peppers, Bell Peppers, Cremini, Pinto Beans, kidney Beans, Quinoa
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Our French Fries Topped with our Turkey Chili, Shredded Cheese, and Chives
More about Eat Up Drive In
Green Chili Pork image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Pork$10.00
Green chili pork, Monterey jack, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde.
More about Luckys
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Pork & Grits$13.00
hatch green chile sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg
More about Over Easy
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Plate$11.95
More about La Casa de Juana
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Burrito$8.99
More about The Original La Canasta
Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Verde Bowl$12.50
More about Breakfast Club
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Thai Chili$0.75
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Chili$6.00
(Keto) Turkey Chili, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Scallion, Chili Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Olive Oil
Vegetarian Chili$6.00
Pinto Bean, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Chili Sauce, Scallion, Vegan Cheese
More about Outlier Cafe
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl of Chili$5.00
More about Lookout Tavern
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chili$10.00
you wont miss the meat!!!
More about LGO Grocery
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili pork$10.00
Served with flour tortillas
More about Goldwater's
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Green Chili Cup Side$5.00
More about Breakfast Club
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Steak Philly$12.59
Carne asada fire-roasted Anaheim chiles & chipotle queso stuffed in a warm hoagie roll
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

 

Marigold Maison | Phoenix

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Onion Chili Salad$4.00
More about Marigold Maison | Phoenix
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Pork & Grits$13.00
hatch green chile sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg
More about Over Easy
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hatch Chili (16 oz)$8.00
Wren House (Phoenix, AZ)
Green Chili Burrito$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
More about Little Miss BBQ
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3626 E Ray Road, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1111 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Muffins

Mango Smoothies

Cucumber Salad

Spaghetti

Tacos

Teriyaki Chicken

Hash Browns

Shrimp Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston