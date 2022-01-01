Chili in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chili
Welcome Diner
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Chili Fries
|$13.00
House veggie chili topped with pimento cheese and diced onion over crispy shoestring fries
|Bowl of Chili
|$9.00
House veggie chili topped with pimento cheese and diced onions
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Chili Burrito
|$7.99
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Hatch Green Chili Queso
|$8.00
monterey jack, asadero, oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper, pico gringo
|Green Chili Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Green chili chicken, schreiner’s chorizo, rice, corn, queso, pico gringo
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Chili Poppers
|$10.59
6 Jalapenos stuffed with Cream Cheese, served with Housemade Serrano Jelly
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Green Chili Pork & Grits
|$13.00
hatch green chile sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Chili Oil
|$1.50
|Wet Chili Sambal
|Dry Chili
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Turkey Chili
Sour Cream, Cheddar, Chives
|Vegan Chili
Onions, Celery, Carrots, Poblano Peppers, Bell Peppers, Cremini, Pinto Beans, kidney Beans, Quinoa
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Our French Fries Topped with our Turkey Chili, Shredded Cheese, and Chives
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Green Chili Pork
|$10.00
Green chili pork, Monterey jack, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde.
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Green Chili Pork & Grits
|$13.00
hatch green chile sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Chili Verde Bowl
|$12.50
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Sweet Thai Chili
|$0.75
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Turkey Chili
|$6.00
(Keto) Turkey Chili, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Scallion, Chili Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Olive Oil
|Vegetarian Chili
|$6.00
Pinto Bean, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Chili Sauce, Scallion, Vegan Cheese
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.00
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Vegan Chili
|$10.00
you wont miss the meat!!!
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Green Chili pork
|$10.00
Served with flour tortillas
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Green Chili Steak Philly
|$12.59
Carne asada fire-roasted Anaheim chiles & chipotle queso stuffed in a warm hoagie roll
Marigold Maison | Phoenix
4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix
|Onion Chili Salad
|$4.00
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Green Chili Pork & Grits
|$13.00
hatch green chile sauce, slow-cooked pork, pepper parmesan grits, sunny side up egg
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Hatch Chili (16 oz)
|$8.00
Wren House (Phoenix, AZ)
|Green Chili Burrito
|$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.