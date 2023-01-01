Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Chipotle Chicken$14.95
More about La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
Perfetto de Cafe image

 

Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Panini$10.50
More about Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
Consumer pic

 

Streets of New York 2

7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chipotle$18.00
chicken, corn, onions, bell peppers, chipotle cream sauce
More about Streets of New York 2
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$14.00
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$13.00
More about Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Lime Chicken Platter$15.50
Two blackened chicken breasts, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle, lime wedge, served with salad.
More about Lookout Tavern
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Penne$14.95
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro

