Chipotle chicken in Phoenix

La Casa de Juana - Phoenix
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Creamy Chipotle Chicken
|$14.95
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Bacon Chipotle Panini
|$10.50
Streets of New York 2
7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix
|Chicken Chipotle
|$18.00
chicken, corn, onions, bell peppers, chipotle cream sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno - Phoenix
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Chipotle Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Chipotle Lime Chicken Platter
|$15.50
Two blackened chicken breasts, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch drizzle, lime wedge, served with salad.