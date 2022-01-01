Chips and salsa in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chips and salsa
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Chips + Salsa (togo)
|$5.50
House made salsa, topped with pico, served with house made tortilla chips
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
|Chips and Molcajete Salsa
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Chips & Salsa (large togo box small deli)
|$4.95
Housemade tortilla strips and homemade salsa brava.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.50
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.99
Chips and salsa
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.