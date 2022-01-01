Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips + Salsa (togo)$5.50
House made salsa, topped with pico, served with house made tortilla chips
More about Little O's
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
Chips and Molcajete Salsa$5.00
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
More about Taco Guild
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa (large togo box small deli)$4.95
Housemade tortilla strips and homemade salsa brava.
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and salsa$2.99
More about La Casa de Juana
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$2.50
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo$16.00
More about Vecina
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsa$5.99
Chips and salsa
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix
Chips & Salsa image

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.
More about Barrio Queen
Phoenix1 image

 

Phoenix1

9706 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips And Salsa$3.50
More about Phoenix1
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Chips served with roasted tomato salsa, tomatillo salsa and sour cream. 2 servings.
More about Little Miss BBQ

