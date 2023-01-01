Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House - Norterra

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN Chopped Salad$15.00
More about State 48 Rock House - Norterra
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN CHOP SALAD$14.75
romaine, danish blue cheese, thick-cut bacon, one boiled farm egg, avocado, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, house ranch
More about Fame Caffe
Chopped Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Blue cheese, romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onions, bacon, roasted corn, toasted almonds, with basil dressing
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Wren and Wolf

2 North Central Avenue Suite 101, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chopped Salad$9.00
More about Wren and Wolf

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Hash Browns

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Satay

Carne Asada

Sashimi

Curry

Pineapple Fried Rice

Jalapeno Poppers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston