Chopped chicken salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
State 48 Rock House - Norterra
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|CHICKEN Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|CHICKEN CHOP SALAD
|$14.75
romaine, danish blue cheese, thick-cut bacon, one boiled farm egg, avocado, red onion, heirloom tomatoes, house ranch
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Blue cheese, romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onions, bacon, roasted corn, toasted almonds, with basil dressing