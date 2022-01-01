Chow mein in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve chow mein
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Veggie Chow Mein
|$10.95
It's served with crunchy noodle instead of soft noodle, stir fried with cabbage, onion, celery & bean sprouts.
|Chow Mein w. your choice of protein
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Chow Mein Noodles
Stir-fried yellow noodles with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein
Angel Thai Bistro
4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix
|Chow Mein Noodle
|$12.00
Stir fried egg noodle with your choice, bell peppers, onions, carrots broccoli
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Crispy Chicken Chow Mein
|$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and crispy chicken strips
|Chow Mein
|$12.00
Yakisoba noodle, long beans, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bok choy, furikake, soy, chili oil, and radish sprouts.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
|Pork Belly Chow Mein
|$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and pork belly