Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve chow mein

Consumer pic

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Chow Mein$10.95
It's served with crunchy noodle instead of soft noodle, stir fried with cabbage, onion, celery & bean sprouts.
Chow Mein w. your choice of protein
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chow Mein Noodles
Stir-fried yellow noodles with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein
More about Thai E-San
Consumer pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chow Mein Noodle$12.00
Stir fried egg noodle with your choice, bell peppers, onions, carrots broccoli
More about Angel Thai Bistro
Chow Mein image

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Chow Mein$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and crispy chicken strips
Chow Mein$12.00
Yakisoba noodle, long beans, carrots, napa cabbage, bean sprouts, bok choy, furikake, soy, chili oil, and radish sprouts.
*This dish is VEGETARIAN
Pork Belly Chow Mein$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and pork belly
More about Clever Koi

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Fish Tacos

Thai Fried Rice

Banana Cake

Pies

Paninis

Chicken Satay

Chilaquiles

Pho

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston