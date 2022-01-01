Cinnamon rolls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.49
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.49
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
The Kolache Cafe
4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$3.50
These are just like grandma used to make! These gooey cinnamon rolls are even better then they look, and are topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting!
|Cinnamon Rolls With Bacon!
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$12.95
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.99
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.99
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting only.