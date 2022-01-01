Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$5.49
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Scramble - Camelback
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$5.49
Baked fresh daily in house, topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Cinnamon Rolls image

 

The Kolache Cafe

4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Rolls$3.50
These are just like grandma used to make! These gooey cinnamon rolls are even better then they look, and are topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting!
Cinnamon Rolls With Bacon!$4.00
More about The Kolache Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$12.95
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
Cinnamon Roll$5.99
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting only.
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Main pic

 

Fillmore Coffee Co.

600 North 4th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Fillmore Coffee Co.
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Match Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Lobsters

Scallops

Huevos Rancheros

Sliders

Shrimp Rolls

Fish And Chips

Tiramisu

Filet Mignon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston