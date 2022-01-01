Club sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve club sandwiches
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$18.00
Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Aioli, Noble Bun
Perfetto de Cafe
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|Perfetto Club Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Triple Decker Club Sandwich
|$14.49
Sourdough bread toasted with shaved black forest ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich
|$5.00
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Club Panini Sandwich
|$14.50
sourdough • turkey • ham • bacon •
swiss • cheddar • avocado aioli • butter
lettuce • tomato • red onion