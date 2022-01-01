Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Club Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Aioli, Noble Bun
More about The Gladly
Item pic

 

Perfetto de Cafe

2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Perfetto Club Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on your choice of bread, with a side of potato chips.
More about Perfetto de Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Decker Club Sandwich$14.49
Sourdough bread toasted with shaved black forest ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich$5.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Club Panini Sandwich$14.50
sourdough • turkey • ham • bacon •
swiss • cheddar • avocado aioli • butter
lettuce • tomato • red onion
More about Lookout Tavern
White Fish Club Sandwich image

 

Ingo's Tasty Food

101 E Washington St. Suite 110, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Fish Club Sandwich$10.75
crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
More about Ingo's Tasty Food

