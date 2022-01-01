Coconut soup in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve coconut soup
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx
d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx
5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Coconut Lentil Soup
|$4.25
Vegan coconut lentil soup with a side of toasted bagel chips!
[sizes | cup or bowl]
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Coconut Soup
|$0.00
Your choice of protein and coconut milk with fresh Thai exotic spices and mushrooms
|1/2 Coconut Soup
|$0.50