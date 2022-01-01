Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve coconut soup

Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Lentil Soup$4.25
Vegan coconut lentil soup with a side of toasted bagel chips!
[sizes | cup or bowl]
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - xxxxx 7TH AVE xxxxx
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Soup$0.00
Your choice of protein and coconut milk with fresh Thai exotic spices and mushrooms
1/2 Coconut Soup$0.50
More about Thai E-San
Item pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Soup$12.00
Coconut milk, thai herb, mushroom, onions and cilantro
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

