Cookies in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve cookies
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Housemade Cookie Bag
|$7.00
Four Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Desert Donuts
3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
|Strawberry Cookies and Cream
|$3.50
Dipped in strawberry icing and topped with oreo and a scoop of bavarian creme. Dont miss this one!
|Cookie Monster
|$2.75
A favorite of children and people who order by color, this one is dipped in blue icing and topped with oreo and powdered sugar. Its a crowd favorite.
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Family Chocolate Chip Cookies (12 Cookies)
|$10.00
|$1 (3)Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)
|$3.00
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.50
Old fashioned peanut butter cookie
|Vegan Apple Cookie
|$4.95
Poached apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden syrup, freshly squeezed citrus
|French Sea Salt Cookie
|$4.75
Signature cookie, French sea salt crystals
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|3 pack Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$6.00
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.25
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Lg Triple Chocolate Cookie
|$3.25
|Lg Reeses Cookie
|$3.25
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.85
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Black & White Cookie
|$3.99
Traditional NYC Classic Cookie topped with chocolate and vanilla icing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie
|$3.68
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.15
|Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.31
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Cookies
|$4.00
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Milano Dark Chocolate Cookie
|$1.00
|Knotts Strawberry Shortbread Cookies
|$1.00
|Belvita Cinnamon Brown Sugar Cookie
|$1.25
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Vegan Apple Cookie
|$4.95
Poached apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden syrup, freshly squeezed citrus
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.50
Old fashioned peanut butter cookie
|French Sea Salt Cookie
|$4.75
Signature cookie, French sea salt crystals
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Vegan Cookie Skillet
|$10.00
|ChocoChip Walnut Cookie Skillet
|$8.99
PIZZA
Freak Brothers Pizza
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Rich, chocolatey, tastes-like-cookie-dough goodness. Gluten-free & vegan, but you wouldn't know. Made locally by Yum AF Bakery.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Central
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|CTR Cookie Tray
|$24.00
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Bagged Cookies
|$4.10
|English Breakfast Cookies
|$3.10
|Sinfully good Cookies
|$3.50