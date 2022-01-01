Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Zookz

100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carole's Cookie*$2.00
Carole's Cookie*$2.00
Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Housemade Cookie Bag$7.00
Four Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Desert Donuts

3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cookies and Cream$3.50
Dipped in strawberry icing and topped with oreo and a scoop of bavarian creme. Dont miss this one!
Cookie Monster$2.75
A favorite of children and people who order by color, this one is dipped in blue icing and topped with oreo and powdered sugar. Its a crowd favorite.
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOCHIP COOKIE$2.75
Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Family Chocolate Chip Cookies (12 Cookies)$10.00
$1 (3)Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$3.00
Item pic

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.50
Old fashioned peanut butter cookie
Vegan Apple Cookie$4.95
Poached apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden syrup, freshly squeezed citrus
French Sea Salt Cookie$4.75
Signature cookie, French sea salt crystals
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 pack Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$6.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.25
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Triple Chocolate Cookie$3.25
Lg Reeses Cookie$3.25
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.85
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd image

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Cookie$3.99
Traditional NYC Classic Cookie topped with chocolate and vanilla icing
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$3.68
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.15
Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.31
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies$4.00
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Milano Dark Chocolate Cookie$1.00
Knotts Strawberry Shortbread Cookies$1.00
Belvita Cinnamon Brown Sugar Cookie$1.25
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Apple Cookie$4.95
Poached apple, cinnamon, vanilla, golden syrup, freshly squeezed citrus
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.50
Old fashioned peanut butter cookie
French Sea Salt Cookie$4.75
Signature cookie, French sea salt crystals
Item pic

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

918 N. 5th St., Phoenix

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Choc Chip Cookie$9.90
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Cookie Skillet$10.00
ChocoChip Walnut Cookie Skillet$8.99
Freak Brothers Pizza image

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Rich, chocolatey, tastes-like-cookie-dough goodness. Gluten-free & vegan, but you wouldn't know. Made locally by Yum AF Bakery.
Postino Central image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CTR Cookie Tray$24.00
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cast Iron Cookie$9.00
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.99
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagged Cookies$4.10
English Breakfast Cookies$3.10
Sinfully good Cookies$3.50
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skillet Cookie$8.00
cookie dough, slightly baked in a 6-inch pan and topped with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.
