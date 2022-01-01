Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve crab rolls

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Crab Roll$7.50
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
J16. Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll$6.99
Spicy crab mix, shrimp and cucumber. Spicy mayo sauce
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab and Macadamia Roll$16.00
blue crab, asparagus, Fresno chili, lemon
Baked Yuzu Crab Roll$18.00
blue crab, spicy tuna, serrano peppers, soy paper, avocado
More about Buck &Rider
Superstition Meadery image

 

Superstition Meadery

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll$18.00
Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.
More about Superstition Meadery
Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Spicy Crab Roll$8.50
Spicy sauce & crab.
More about Trapper's Sushi

