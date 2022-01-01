Crab rolls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve crab rolls
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|J16. Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll
|$6.99
Spicy crab mix, shrimp and cucumber. Spicy mayo sauce
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Crab and Macadamia Roll
|$16.00
blue crab, asparagus, Fresno chili, lemon
|Baked Yuzu Crab Roll
|$18.00
blue crab, spicy tuna, serrano peppers, soy paper, avocado
Superstition Meadery
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Lobster, Crab & Shrimp Roll
|$18.00
Shell fish mixed in citrus aioli, tipped with melted swiss cheese, green papaya wasabi slaw and lemon dressing on Challah Roll.