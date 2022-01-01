Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Nello's Pizza

4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Aioli, Purple Slaw on Brioche
More about Nello's Pizza
Palma PHX

903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Palma Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickled slaw, thai chili, gochu mayo, thai curry fries
More about Palma PHX
Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken with Spicy Cream Sauce$16.99
Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in our home made spicy cream sauce, served on a bed of crispy cold lettuce, celery, zucchini, carrots and onions
More about Thai E-San
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
Crispy Chicken Fingers$13.99
crispy chicken tenders • served with fries
and side of ranch or bbq sauce
More about Lookout Tavern
Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Crispy Chicken$15.00
slaw, smashed avocado, brioche bun
More about Match Market
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Chow Mein$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and crispy chicken strips
Fried Rice w/ Crispy Chicken$9.00
More about Clever Koi
The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.
More about The Tennessee Grill
FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3626 E Ray Road, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1111 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

