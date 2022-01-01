Crispy chicken in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Nello's Pizza
4710 East Warner Road, Suite 10, Phoenix
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Aioli, Purple Slaw on Brioche
Palma PHX
903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Palma Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickled slaw, thai chili, gochu mayo, thai curry fries
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Crispy Chicken with Spicy Cream Sauce
|$16.99
Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in our home made spicy cream sauce, served on a bed of crispy cold lettuce, celery, zucchini, carrots and onions
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$13.99
crispy chicken tenders • served with fries
and side of ranch or bbq sauce
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Chipotle Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
slaw, smashed avocado, brioche bun
SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Crispy Chicken Chow Mein
|$9.00
Carrots, soy sauce and crispy chicken strips
|Fried Rice w/ Crispy Chicken
|$9.00
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with breaded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese.