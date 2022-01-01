Croissant sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$12.49
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
More about Outlier Cafe
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$5.00
More about 32 Shea
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Croissant Sandwich
|$5.75
Egg, Cheese + Bacon or Sausage
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.