Croissant sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$12.49
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$5.00
More about Outlier Cafe
Croissant Sandwich image

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$5.75
Egg, Cheese + Bacon or Sausage
More about 32 Shea
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

