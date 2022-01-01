Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve cupcakes

Luci's at the Orchard

7100 North 12th Street Building Two, Phoenix

CUPCAKE$3.99
More about Luci's at the Orchard
LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

Cupcake Platter - Dozen - Assorted$54.00
dozen assorted cupcakes on a platter
Red Velvet Cupcake$4.75
A classic, red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
Father's Day Cupcake Tie Box$24.00
Four different Dad's day themed cupcakes in a "Tie" ribbon box Cake
Cupcakes:
Whiskey Ganache
Yellow buttermilk cake, dark whiskey ganache and whiskey buttercream, chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Malted Milk Pudding
Yellow buttermilk cake, chocolate malt pudding, malted milk white chocolate buttercream.
Milk Chocolate Stout
Dark chocolate cake, milk chocolate stout Gamache, double stout buttercream.
Salted Caramel
chocolate cake, housemade salted caramel, salted caramel vanilla buttercream.
More about LGO Cake Shop
LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

Red Velvet Cupcake$4.75
A classic, red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
Vanilla Cupcake$4.75
Chocolate Cupcake$4.75
Vanilla cake with vanilla white chocolate or milk chocolate buttercream, seasonally decorated
More about LGO Grocery
PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Churro Cupcake$4.50
Cinnamon-sugary heaven. Baked locally by our friend Mandi of Positively Frosted, this baby is vegan & lip-smacking delicious. Contains gluten.
More about Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill
ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3

18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3, Phoenix

Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcakes$2.50
More about ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3

