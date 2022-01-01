Cupcakes in Phoenix
Luci's at the Orchard
7100 North 12th Street Building Two, Phoenix
|CUPCAKE
|$3.99
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Cupcake Platter - Dozen - Assorted
|$54.00
dozen assorted cupcakes on a platter
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$4.75
A classic, red velvet cake, cream cheese icing, red velvet cake crumbs
|Father's Day Cupcake Tie Box
|$24.00
Four different Dad's day themed cupcakes in a "Tie" ribbon box Cake
Cupcakes:
Whiskey Ganache
Yellow buttermilk cake, dark whiskey ganache and whiskey buttercream, chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Malted Milk Pudding
Yellow buttermilk cake, chocolate malt pudding, malted milk white chocolate buttercream.
Milk Chocolate Stout
Dark chocolate cake, milk chocolate stout Gamache, double stout buttercream.
Salted Caramel
chocolate cake, housemade salted caramel, salted caramel vanilla buttercream.
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Vanilla Cupcake
|$4.75
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$4.75
Vanilla cake with vanilla white chocolate or milk chocolate buttercream, seasonally decorated
Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Churro Cupcake
|$4.50
Cinnamon-sugary heaven. Baked locally by our friend Mandi of Positively Frosted, this baby is vegan & lip-smacking delicious. Contains gluten.