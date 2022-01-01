Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve curry

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Curry Katsu$15.50
Japanese Curry Katsu$12.50
Curry w. choice of protein
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oak-Fired Lamb Curry$17.50
Slow-braised lamb, spicy green curry, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, onions, peas, coconut milk served with warm naan. + sunny side up egg $3
More about Oak on Camelback
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Royal Yellow Curry
(Yellow Curry)
Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
Massaman Curry
Your choice of protein with Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions, carrots and peanuts
Pa Naeng Curry
Your choice of protein with Pa-Naeng curry paste in coconut milk, green bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves
More about Thai E-San
4756fc50-7bf4-42de-9ad3-6b1ae1c13fc8 image

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Goat$23.99
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Curry Chicken$14.99
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Curry Goat$16.50
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry.
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Massaman Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Panang Curry Hummus image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Panang Curry Hummus$10.00
Topped with peanuts, toasty coconut, and mint. Served with cucumber, tomato, pita, and a side of house made chili oil.
More about Luckys
Red Curry image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Sandwich$11.00
tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Turkey Meatballs$6.00
Curry Turkey Meatballs, Basmati Rice, Curry Veg, Curry Jus
More about Outlier Cafe
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - Massaman Curry
L- Yellow Curry
Pumpkin Curry$1.00
Red curry in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and basil
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Salad$9.15
Curried Chicken mixed with almonds, dried cranberries served over mixed greens.
2 Scoops Curry$5.00
Curry Side Salad$3.60
More about Bertha's Cafe
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)$5.00
Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)$13.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
Jalapeno Curry Chilled Bean Dip (Vegetarian, Available GF)$8.00
With pastry chips, celery, and carrots.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

 

Marigold Maison | Phoenix

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$24.00
Fish Curry$24.00
Lamb Curry$24.00
More about Marigold Maison | Phoenix
Massaman Curry image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Side of Curry$5.00
Choice of one of our five curry sauces.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

