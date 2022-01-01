Curry in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve curry
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Japanese Curry Katsu
|$15.50
|Japanese Curry Katsu
|$12.50
|Curry w. choice of protein
More about Oak on Camelback
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Oak-Fired Lamb Curry
|$17.50
Slow-braised lamb, spicy green curry, carrots, parsnips, potatoes, onions, peas, coconut milk served with warm naan. + sunny side up egg $3
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Royal Yellow Curry
(Yellow Curry)
Your choice of protein with yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots
|Massaman Curry
Your choice of protein with Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions, carrots and peanuts
|Pa Naeng Curry
Your choice of protein with Pa-Naeng curry paste in coconut milk, green bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix
|Curry Goat
|$23.99
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
|Curry Chicken
|$14.99
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
|Curry Goat
|$16.50
Goat meat simmered in flavorful curry.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
|Yellow Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
More about Luckys
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Thai Panang Curry Hummus
|$10.00
Topped with peanuts, toasty coconut, and mint. Served with cucumber, tomato, pita, and a side of house made chili oil.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go
5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306, Phoenix
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
|Green Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Curry Sandwich
|$11.00
tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.
More about Outlier Cafe
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Curry Turkey Meatballs
|$6.00
Curry Turkey Meatballs, Basmati Rice, Curry Veg, Curry Jus
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|L - Massaman Curry
|L- Yellow Curry
|Pumpkin Curry
|$1.00
Red curry in coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, bamboo shoot and basil
More about Bertha's Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Curry Salad
|$9.15
Curried Chicken mixed with almonds, dried cranberries served over mixed greens.
|2 Scoops Curry
|$5.00
|Curry Side Salad
|$3.60
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Curried Potatoes (GF, Available Vegan)
|$5.00
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$13.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
|Jalapeno Curry Chilled Bean Dip (Vegetarian, Available GF)
|$8.00
With pastry chips, celery, and carrots.
More about Marigold Maison | Phoenix
Marigold Maison | Phoenix
4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix
|Shrimp Curry
|$24.00
|Fish Curry
|$24.00
|Lamb Curry
|$24.00
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
|Side of Curry
|$5.00
Choice of one of our five curry sauces.