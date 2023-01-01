Curry chicken in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix
|Curry Chicken
|$15.99
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items and a festival.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Chicken Curry Sandwich
|$12.25
tomato, spring mix and sprouts on rye bread. Served with choice of side.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
Cornish Pasty Co. - 18725 N 32ND ST, A-110- Union Hills
18725 North 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$16.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Curry Chicken
|$6.00
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Veggie Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$13.00
Marinated Quorn brand vegetarian chicken, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes with minted yogurt.
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Red Curry)
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and potato. Served with a side of minted-yogurt.