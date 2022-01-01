Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve dumplings

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.50
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza ( Dumplings)$4.99
Chicken + Pork Japanese Dumpling w/ Soy Sauce
More about Shinko Sushi House
Thai Dumplings-- image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (2448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Dumplings-- image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

5029 E Chandler Blvd Ste 306, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Bop & Roll image

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Dumplings (6pc)$6.99
More about Bop & Roll
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Dumpling$10.95
(6) Served with house sweet soy sauce
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • RAMEN • NOODLES

Clever Koi

4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (3906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Dumplings$14.00
Lemongrass broth, shiitake tare, pickled onions, cilantro leaf, and burnt scallion oil.
Pig Face Dumplings$14.00
Braised pork check, house made kimchi, soy marinated fresno chilis, and house made red sriracha.
Dumpling Special$14.00
Chicken and Shrimp Dumplings
fried crispy / spicy fresno vinaigrette / scallions / sesame seeds
More about Clever Koi
Family Size Dumplings image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2750 W Dove Valley Rd. Ste 180, Phoenix

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Size Dumplings$10.00
12 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Cookies

Bruschetta

California Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Prosciutto

Turkey Clubs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston