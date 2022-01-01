Dumplings in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve dumplings
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Pork Dumplings (8 pcs)
|$8.50
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Gyoza ( Dumplings)
|$4.99
Chicken + Pork Japanese Dumpling w/ Soy Sauce
Thai Chili 2 Go
1949 East Camelback Rd Ste 161, Phoenix
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Steamed Dumpling
|$10.95
(6) Served with house sweet soy sauce
Clever Koi
4236 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Short Rib Dumplings
|$14.00
Lemongrass broth, shiitake tare, pickled onions, cilantro leaf, and burnt scallion oil.
|Pig Face Dumplings
|$14.00
Braised pork check, house made kimchi, soy marinated fresno chilis, and house made red sriracha.
|Dumpling Special
|$14.00
Chicken and Shrimp Dumplings
fried crispy / spicy fresno vinaigrette / scallions / sesame seeds