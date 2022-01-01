Edamame in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve edamame
Koi Sushi Wok
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Edamame
|$4.95
|Spicy Edamame
|$5.95
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|8. Edamame (에다마메)
|$4.99
Steamed soybeans. Regular or spicy
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Edamame
|$6.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
|Spicy Edamame
|$8.00
steamed soybeans / garlic butter / sambal / ninben
Shinko Sushi House
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Edamame
|$3.99
Steamed Soybean w/ Sea Salt
Bop & Roll
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Edamame
|$4.29
Bop+Roll's take on a classic popular Asian dish. Soybeans salt steamed to perfection.
GRILL
Thai Recipe Bistro
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix
|Edamame
|$5.95
Boiled green vegetable soybeans with lightly sprinkled sea salt