Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve edamame

Koi Sushi Wok image

 

Koi Sushi Wok

4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
Spicy Edamame$5.95
More about Koi Sushi Wok
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
8. Edamame (에다마메)$4.99
Steamed soybeans. Regular or spicy
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Edamame image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
Spicy Edamame$8.00
steamed soybeans / garlic butter / sambal / ninben
More about Kaizen
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$3.99
Steamed Soybean w/ Sea Salt
More about Shinko Sushi House
Item pic

 

Bop & Roll

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.29
Bop+Roll's take on a classic popular Asian dish. Soybeans salt steamed to perfection.
More about Bop & Roll
Thai Recipe Bistro image

GRILL

Thai Recipe Bistro

2234 N 7th street, Suite 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$5.95
Boiled green vegetable soybeans with lightly sprinkled sea salt
More about Thai Recipe Bistro
*Edamame image

 

Trapper's Sushi

2 E Jefferson ST STE 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Edamame$3.00
Edamame served with salt.
More about Trapper's Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Volcano Rolls

Rice Bowls

Cappuccino

Burritos

Cheesecake

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston