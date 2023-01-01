Egg rolls in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
Koi Sushi Wok - 4205 W Anthem way, A109, Anthem, 85086
4205 W Anthem way, Anthem, 85086, Anthem
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$4.50
More about Thai E-San
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$3.99
(3 pcs.) Mixed Vegetable in egg roll wrapper (Fried) Served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Thai Egg Rolls
|$3.99
(2 pcs.) Chicken, egg and mixed vegetables in egg roll wrapper. (Fried)
Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Pork Egg Roll
|$1.00
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Egg Rolls (2 pcs)
|$3.29
Vegetable Spring Roll stuffed with cabbage, carrots & sprouts served Crispy and Hot.
|Starter Sampler ( Egg roll(2pcs) Veggie Tofu Nuggets (3pcs)Croquette,Gyoza(2pcs)
|$11.99