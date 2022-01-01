Egg sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg salad made with green onion topped with provolone cheese, tomato slices and sprouts on a buttery croissant.
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Folded egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, house aioli, brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Sausage and Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Sausage, cheddar cheese and mayo. Served on a buttermilk bun with two eggs.
|Buttermilk Bun Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Bacon, arugula, pesto and parmesan cheese. Served on buttermilk bun with two eggs.
|Turkey Jalapeno Egg Sandwich
|$7.60
Two eggs, Havarti cheese, avocado, roasted Jalapeno, mayo, tomato on a English muffin