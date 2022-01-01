Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Egg salad made with green onion topped with provolone cheese, tomato slices and sprouts on a buttery croissant.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Classic Egg Sandwich image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
More about Goldwater's
Item pic

 

d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia

3214 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
More about d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$12.00
Folded egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, house aioli, brioche bun.
More about Match Market
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage and Egg Sandwich$6.95
Sausage, cheddar cheese and mayo. Served on a buttermilk bun with two eggs.
Buttermilk Bun Egg Sandwich$6.95
Bacon, arugula, pesto and parmesan cheese. Served on buttermilk bun with two eggs.
Turkey Jalapeno Egg Sandwich$7.60
Two eggs, Havarti cheese, avocado, roasted Jalapeno, mayo, tomato on a English muffin
More about Bertha's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

5502 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
More about d'Lite Healthy On The Go - 7th Ave

