Enchiladas in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans$8.99
Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$10.99
Enchilada Combination$12.99
2 cheese enchiladas or for an additional dollar choice of beef chicken or machaca
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas$16.00
veggie, chicken or carne asada served with rice, beans, cotija, salsa verde, guajillo chile enchilada sauce
More about Joyride Central
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Enchiladas$10.00
Tripa Enchiladas$10.00
Extra Enchilada$1.75
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes de Queso$9.00
Three enchiladas filled with cheese. Topped with salsa verde, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice, and black beans.
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo$12.00
Three enchiladas filled with chicken and cheese. Topped with salsa verde, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice, and black beans.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada$12.00
Rice, beans, red sauce, Oaxacan cheese bland, sour cream and guacamole
More about Taco Guild
Item pic

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
Cheese Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$48.00
Carmen’s cheese enchiladas are a classic treat, filled with a blend of authentic queso, cheddar, and our signature blend of mellow spices for an irresistible flavor. Each platter contains 20 Carmen’s tantalizing cheese enchiladas.
Chicken Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken enchilada Ala$4.50
W-Enchilada Plate$8.95
Enchiladas (3)$10.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Item pic

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans$9.99
Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada$9.99
Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans$8.99
More about The Original La Canasta
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT RIB ENCHILADAS$22.00
VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS$18.00
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$22.00
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
California Enchiladas image

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Enchiladas$15.00
Creamy Oaxaca and cotija cheese blend. Topped with our homemade three-chile red sauce, black olives, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
Trio Enchiladas de Mole$18.00
Combination of 3 Enchiladas topped with homemade mole sauces. Chicken with black mole sauce, Oaxaca cheese and Queso fresco with red mole sauce and Pork carnitas with green mole sauce all topped with Mexican crema. Served with epazote black beans and calabacitas.
More about Barrio Queen
Item pic

 

Rosita's Place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$5.50
Enchilada combo$9.25
Cheese Enchilada$4.25
With green or red Chile sauce.
More about Rosita's Place

