Enchiladas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans
|$8.99
|Lunch #5. Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$10.99
|Enchilada Combination
|$12.99
2 cheese enchiladas or for an additional dollar choice of beef chicken or machaca
More about Joyride Central
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
veggie, chicken or carne asada served with rice, beans, cotija, salsa verde, guajillo chile enchilada sauce
More about Taqueria El Fundador
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Pollo Enchiladas
|$10.00
|Tripa Enchiladas
|$10.00
|Extra Enchilada
|$1.75
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Enchiladas Verdes de Queso
|$9.00
Three enchiladas filled with cheese. Topped with salsa verde, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice, and black beans.
|Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo
|$12.00
Three enchiladas filled with chicken and cheese. Topped with salsa verde, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice, and black beans.
More about Taco Guild
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Enchilada
|$12.00
Rice, beans, red sauce, Oaxacan cheese bland, sour cream and guacamole
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Beef Enchilada Platter - Serves 10
|$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
|Cheese Enchilada Platter - Serves 10
|$48.00
Carmen’s cheese enchiladas are a classic treat, filled with a blend of authentic queso, cheddar, and our signature blend of mellow spices for an irresistible flavor. Each platter contains 20 Carmen’s tantalizing cheese enchiladas.
|Chicken Enchilada Platter - Serves 10
|$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
More about La Casa de Juana
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Chicken enchilada Ala
|$4.50
|W-Enchilada Plate
|$8.95
|Enchiladas (3)
|$10.95
More about The Original La Canasta
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Lunch #6. Meat Enchilada, Rice, Beans
|$9.99
|Lunch #8. Taco, Tostada, Cheese Enchilada
|$9.99
|Lunch #4 Enchilada, Rice, Beans
|$8.99
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
TACOS
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|SHORT RIB ENCHILADAS
|$22.00
|VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
|SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
|$22.00
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|California Enchiladas
|$15.00
Creamy Oaxaca and cotija cheese blend. Topped with our homemade three-chile red sauce, black olives, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
|Trio Enchiladas de Mole
|$18.00
Combination of 3 Enchiladas topped with homemade mole sauces. Chicken with black mole sauce, Oaxaca cheese and Queso fresco with red mole sauce and Pork carnitas with green mole sauce all topped with Mexican crema. Served with epazote black beans and calabacitas.