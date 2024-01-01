Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

 

Crust Pizzeria 16th St - Crust Pizzeria 16th St

6031 N 16th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken$14.50
Immerse yourself in a culinary delight with tender fettuccine and grilled chicken in a velvety alfredo sauce, enriched with Parmesan and the subtle aroma of garlic, topped with a tender, grilled chicken breast and garnished with vibrant parsley and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
More about Crust Pizzeria 16th St - Crust Pizzeria 16th St
Consumer pic

 

Avanti Restaurant & Catering - 2728 E. Thomas Road

2728 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$24.50
More about Avanti Restaurant & Catering - 2728 E. Thomas Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Fish Tacos

Fried Rice

Falafel Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Huevos Rancheros

Chicken Soup

Lentil Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (211 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston