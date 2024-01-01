Fettuccine alfredo in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
6031 N 16th St, Phoenix
|Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
|$14.50
Immerse yourself in a culinary delight with tender fettuccine and grilled chicken in a velvety alfredo sauce, enriched with Parmesan and the subtle aroma of garlic, topped with a tender, grilled chicken breast and garnished with vibrant parsley and a sprinkle of Parmesan.