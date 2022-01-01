Filet mignon in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Gladly
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Grilled Filet Mignon
|$56.00
Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Melted Bone Marrow Butter, Grilled Asparagus
EZBACHI #3
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix
|FILET MIGNON BOWL
|$19.99
Fresh strips of Angus filet grilled in garlic butter, cooked to your preference. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
|FILET MIGNON PLATE
|$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
EZBACHI #1
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|FILET MIGNON PLATE
|$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
|FILET MIGNON BOWL
|$19.99
Fresh strips of Angus filet grilled in garlic butter, cooked to your preference. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
|SIDE OF FILET MIGNON
|$15.00
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Side Filet Mignon
|$9.00
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|10oz Filet Mignon
|$54.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$45.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable