Filet mignon in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

The Gladly

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Filet Mignon$56.00
Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Melted Bone Marrow Butter, Grilled Asparagus
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about The Gladly
3c81d470-ced9-46b3-9736-232dad6bf7a9 image

 

EZBACHI #3

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
FILET MIGNON BOWL$19.99
Fresh strips of Angus filet grilled in garlic butter, cooked to your preference. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
FILET MIGNON PLATE$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #3
Item pic

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FILET MIGNON PLATE$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
FILET MIGNON BOWL$19.99
Fresh strips of Angus filet grilled in garlic butter, cooked to your preference. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
SIDE OF FILET MIGNON$15.00
More about EZBACHI #1
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Filet Mignon$9.00
More about Breakfast Club
6oz Filet Mignon image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10oz Filet Mignon$54.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
6oz Filet Mignon$45.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
More about Mancuso's
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Filet Mignon$9.00
More about Breakfast Club
Restaurant banner

 

EZBACHI #2

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE OF FILET MIGNON$15.00
FILET MIGNON PLATE$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #2

