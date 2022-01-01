Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fish & Chips$9.00
Served with Tartar sauce & ketchup
TAPS Fish N' Chips$19.00
American Cream Ale battered fresh cod, fresh cut fries, caper-citrus tartar sauce
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.99
Served with Coleslaw and Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Fish-n-Chips image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish-n-Chips$16.75
Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries
More about Windsor
d6e29ddb-ab96-4a66-bff0-4bfbf3cb720f image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$12.50
Crispy loup de mer, shattered chips, tartar sauce
More about Ingo's Tasty Food
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish-n-Chips$16.75
Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries
More about Windsor Churn
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$14.49
Hand-cut Atlantic cod with a panko crust, fries, coleslaw & Hub toast
More about The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Mushroom Burgers

Volcano Rolls

Egg Sandwiches

Chorizo Burritos

Filet Mignon

Vegetable Tempura

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Ham Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston