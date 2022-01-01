Fish and chips in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Taphouse Kitchen
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$9.00
Served with Tartar sauce & ketchup
|TAPS Fish N' Chips
|$19.00
American Cream Ale battered fresh cod, fresh cut fries, caper-citrus tartar sauce
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Fish & Chips
|$15.99
Served with Coleslaw and Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge
More about Windsor
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Fish-n-Chips
|$16.75
Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries
More about Ingo's Tasty Food
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ingo's Tasty Food
4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix
|Fish and Chips
|$12.50
Crispy loup de mer, shattered chips, tartar sauce
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Windsor Churn
Windsor Churn
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Fish-n-Chips
|$16.75
Beer-battered white fish with a celery seed tartar sauce. Served with sweet & spicy seasoned fries