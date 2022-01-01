Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
More about Buck &Rider
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windsor

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (2353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banh Mi White Fish Sandwich$16.75
Grilled white fish, honey soy glaze, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy sambal mayonnaise on a brioche bun.
More about Windsor
Item pic

 

Windsor Churn

5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banh Mi White Fish Sandwich$16.75
Grilled white fish, honey-soy glaze, carrots, cucumber, cilantro & spicy sambal mayo
More about Windsor Churn
White Fish Club Sandwich image

 

Ingo's Tasty Food

101 E Washington St. Suite 110, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Fish Club Sandwich$10.75
crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
More about Ingo's Tasty Food

