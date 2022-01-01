Fish sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windsor
5223 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Banh Mi White Fish Sandwich
|$16.75
Grilled white fish, honey soy glaze, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy sambal mayonnaise on a brioche bun.
