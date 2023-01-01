Flat iron steaks in Phoenix

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wood Grilled Flat Iron Steak$16.00
Flat Iron Steak.
Choice of 2 Sides.
More about Eat Up Drive In
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$16.95
Seared Flat Iron Steak, cuban roll, creamy horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions.
Flat Iron steak and eggs$16.95
Seared Flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns or home fries and toast or english muffin.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Item pic

 

The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$27.00
Marinated flat iron steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Banner pic

 

Wren and Wolf

2 North Central Avenue Suite 101, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Frites$25.00
Flat Iron Steak, Wilted Arugula, Shallot Truffle Jus, Housemade Shoestring Potatoes, Parmesan, Parsley
More about Wren and Wolf

Map

Map

