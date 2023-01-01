Flat iron steaks in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about Eat Up Drive In
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Wood Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$16.00
Flat Iron Steak.
Choice of 2 Sides.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Flat Iron Steak Sandwich
|$16.95
Seared Flat Iron Steak, cuban roll, creamy horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions.
|Flat Iron steak and eggs
|$16.95
Seared Flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns or home fries and toast or english muffin.
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$27.00
Marinated flat iron steak, chimichurri, fried potatoes, grilled jalapeno, onions