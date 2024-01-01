Flautas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve flautas
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|2 Flautas
|$6.99
Served With Guacamole
|Flauta Combination
|$14.99
Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Flautas 24 pack (2consome, 2 sides, )
|$39.99
|Flautas de birria
|$14.50
|Flautas 12 Pack (12 Flautas, 1 Consome )
|$29.99
Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ -
1614 W roosevelt, Phoenix
|3 Beef Flautas
|$10.75
Sour Cream and Guacamole and pico
The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
