Flautas in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve flautas

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Flautas$6.99
Served With Guacamole
Flauta Combination$14.99
Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas 24 pack (2consome, 2 sides, )$39.99
Flautas de birria$14.50
Flautas 12 Pack (12 Flautas, 1 Consome )$29.99
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Item pic

 

Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ -

1614 W roosevelt, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Beef Flautas$10.75
Sour Cream and Guacamole and pico
More about Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ -
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Flautas$6.99
Served With Guacamole
Flauta Combination$14.99
Two shredded beef or Chicken flautas topped with guacamole.
More about The Original La Canasta - 723 S 7TH AVE
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Hatch Green Chili Flautas$14.99
with melted cheddar, drizzle of jalapeño crema and avocado crema, cotija cheese and served with side of chipotle ranch
More about Lookout Tavern

